Editor:
I grew amused yet concerned reading the letter labeling the Democratic Party the party of hate. I get weary of those who absorb only conservative media propaganda. Here are the facts: Trump has broken most if not all of the Ten Commandments, a precursor to Christ’s law of loving God and your neighbor.
Hate crimes against all minorities have dramatically risen as he encourages them in his effort to “Make America White Again.” Studies show immigrants have a lower crime rate than native citizens, and they and their children also make up almost a third of our health care workers. Experts state that Covid-19 virus mutated from wild animals to humans, yet funding for virus research and control has been cut for agencies not agreeing with Trump’s views.
Christianity would have us take accountability for our wrongdoings, repent, and do better. When have you ever heard Trump say he did something wrong or made a poor decision? Trump has fired and has had more “acting” officials than any other president as he seeks to control all branches of government, intelligence agencies, and the media.
Trump’s message is of hate, fear, and discord while others want us to unify and be respectful. Bullies thrive on power, fear and intimidation and will use any method to gain or retain power.
The recent first ladies epitomize both philosophies. While Melania wears a coat proclaiming “I really don’t care. Do U?” while visiting children of immigrants in Texas, Michelle’s motto was “When they go low, we go high.”
Diane Hale
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.