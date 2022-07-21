The U.S. president’s oath of office is the oath that the U.S. president takes before assuming office. The oath’s wording is specified in Article II, Section One, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution. All presidents must say and commit to the following before taking office:
"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
The U.S. Constitution outlines the peaceful transfer of power based on free and fair elections. The executive staff and the Justice Department staff (including A.G. Barr) Trump appointed examined the evidence and determined that the 2020 elections were free and fair. The judges that Trump appointed (and appealed to; to overturn the will of the people) examined the evidence and decided that the elections were free and fair.
When a U.S. vice president takes the oath of office, he/she commits to:
“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; ……. So help me God.”
Donald Trump continues to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, while Mike Pence supported the peaceful transfer of power the U.S. Constitution outlines. Thus, Pence is the patriot deserving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And, Trump not only does not follow the U.S. Constitution, he does not preserve, protect or defend the U.S. Constitution, and he is definitely not an oath-keeper.
