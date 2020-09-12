Editor:
The current national strategy to eliminate Covid-19 virus embraced by Donald Trump is the herd immunity approach. Trump’s newly appointed pandemic czar who replaced the highly respected Dr. Anthony Fauci is Dr. Scott Atlas, a neurologist who has no experience in infectious diseases. Trump has embraced Atlas’ tactic of herd immunity.
Herd immunity is, basically, take little or no preventive action such as wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, staying home when you are sick and such. You can go to work; you can gather in large groups and travel freely.
The herd immunity approach allows the herd to catch the disease and lets only the strongest survive. Any of the herd who has diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease and are overweight probably won’t make it.
Herd immunity is a very effective way of culling out the weak which historically has resulted in about 30 percent of the herd dying. The U.S. has about 330 million people. Trump’s herd immunity approach could ultimately kill off more than 100 million people in our country. So, who will be thinned out of the herd? Elderly citizens and minorities are the ones predominantly dying from Covid-19.
The herd immunity approach is as preposterous as Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine and his ingesting bleach debacle. Trump is right. The virus will just go away one day but are you willing to be one of those who gets thinned from the herd?
Kathy Lee Bruyere
Port Charlotte
