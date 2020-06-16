Editor:

Trump is the "in" president.

He is: incompetent, indecent, insecure, insensitive, incoherent, insidious, ineffective, insipid, inaccurate, incapable, inadequate, inelegant, inappropriate, insignificant, insane and in over his head. It's In God we trust. Not Trump.

Paula Semack

Port Chalotte

