Editor:
Necessity.
There is an underlying urgency about life, necessity, survival, well being.
The difference between America today and colonial, frontier America is that urgency, the necessity of survival was immediate and personal.
Freedom and opportunity empowered the individual. There was no Nanny State. The individual was responsible; survival was personal, immediate. Reality bit you in the butt. Nature did not tolerate fools.
Wisdom and skills had to be learned and exercised immediately. Children learned from parents, hands on labor, necessary parts of a functioning family.
America was unique, unlimited resources and a small population.
Civilization has been a systemic march toward what Hayek called The Road to Serfdom and C. S. Lewis called The Abolition of Man. America was an anomaly, a deviation from Medieval serfdom.
Necessity seems to be suspended. We live off a legacy we deride. Replacing individual efforts and achievements with deficit spending, creating trillions of digital dollars, making government an all-powerful god, wallpapering individual and corporate failure in a mosaic of green; making America a nation of entitled consumers not producers. We are a nation divorced from reality and reality will demand its consequences.
Our future is what Adam Fergusson wrote about Germany; When Money Dies.
Shutting down our economy was an act of suicide; it killed the few individual entrepreneurs remaining. The American economy is sick, and we wish to resurrect it with fake trillions, rewarding incompetence and failure.
I am voting Trump, the putrid swamp rules inadequately.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
