Editor:
Of all the letters published in support of Donald Trump, not one has spoken to his problem with the truth, his penchant for lying. To address a problem one must first recognize and admit there is a problem. Although for some it is incontrovertible, it may be that Trump's supporters do not think he lies. In that case, the issue is closed.
To quote Col. Nathan R. Jessep: "You can't handle the truth."
Some may recognize it, but lapse into a state of denial and rationalization. "He is doing so much good for the country, what's a little lie here or there."
Others head straight for: "Don't look here; look over there."
So it is stipulated that Obama, Bush2, Clinton, etc., all the way back to Washington, lied through their teeth (sic). These gentlemen are not the president now; Donald Trump is. They own their lies. Trump owns his.
I do not believe a single word that comes from his mouth. If he told me it was raining, l would look out the window to check. He manufactures data, creates alternative facts. Fact -checkers have had a field day checking Trump.
The challenge to Trump supporters is to speak to the issue. Consider the gauntlet thrown.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
