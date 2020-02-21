Editor:
Talk about an emboldened Trump. Can't understand why he did this now? There are three people, other than family members, who could absolutely incriminate Trump: Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone. Thinking about it there is probably a fourth, Rudy Giuliani.
After the Presidential election, win or lose, he will exercise his presidential powers to take care of them; be it pardons, commutation of sentences, whatever. However, recently emboldened by his sycophants in Congress, he obviously interfered in the Department of Justice sentencing process of Roger Stone. Why interject himself now instead of waiting, unless to stir up his opponents which only then further energizes his base, as well as to send a clear message to current or future individuals that may find themselves in the same situation.
So much for the hope, or excuse, that he will learn his lesson. At some point this has to become, not about policy, but about character. We can survive, in fact benefit from, alternating eight year periods of policy differences being in power. However, can we survive eight years of a dangerously emboldened President unchecked by an enabling Senate?
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
