I have read letters lately from Trump supporters saying that he has done a good job as President. I would ask them: What has he done?
He gave the wealthy a big tax cut, the jobs created in the last three years have disappeared due to the Covid-19 pandemic, record unemployment is now record unemployment benefit claims, which are not being handled promptly, small government has given way to big government, the only way to battle a pandemic. All the safeguards put in place by the Obama administration were discarded by the Trump administration.
President Trump refuses to release his tax returns because they would show how Russian banks bailed out his real estate domain. First he got away with the Mueller report, then he escaped the impeachment because his Republican cronies in the Senate got him off the hook.
Now his inept handling of the pandemic has cost the lives of over 100,000 citizens! Why did 171 people in Florida with Covid-19 symptoms in January go unreported until March? Yes, President Trump has done a great job — of conning the Trump supporters, but not all Americans. As President Lincoln said: "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."
Marvin D. Myszka
North Port
