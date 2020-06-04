Editor:
Perhaps it is minor, or perhaps it is a sign of the time we live in. The President says “The problem with testing (Covid-19) is that you just find more problems.”
He talks like a man who is unable to keep up with what he wants to say no matter how quickly he speaks, or how many times he repeats himself.
The obvious translation of this abnormal statement is that he personally wants no further political problem no matter how many of us die. Every American must continue to witness this dissolute self-service as he advances to the election like the shadow of death.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
