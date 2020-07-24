Editor:
I just can't figure it out. If Trump loved this country, he would put someone in charge who could managed this virus. Instead he continues to deny that it exists, and people keep contracting this disease and die — so far over 136,000. Besides that, we have a governor who as as stupid as Trump. Why doesn't he call Cuomo for advice. God forbid, he is a Democrat.
What I don't understand is that Trump has no problem getting people sick to satisfy his ego, but he does not get this disease. Where is the justice in this? I don't see why his supporters can't see it. Are you all that stupid? Can't you see that he does not care for your well being? He does not care whether your children get sick. He defames Dr. Fauci because he is more trusted than he is. He shuts out the CDC because it will not change its rules for opening schools safely.
To be honest with you, I am tired of writing these letters because I love my country, and he is destroying it. Before Donald Trump I never wrote a letter to the editor. It is time for you to open your eyes and take a good look at what he has done to our country. Make America Great Again was a lie. We were great! We always were great. Now we have to make America great again because he has destroyed it.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
