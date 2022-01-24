Why do Republicans think the BLM riots were as bad as Jan. 6th? The BLM movement was born after the murder of George Floyd, sparking worldwide protests. Here, some protests turned violent, police were attacked and the Blue Lives Matter Movement was born.
Eight months later, Blues Lives no longer mattered. Love turned to hate as the same people attacked police defending our nation’s Capitol.
As with George Floyd’s murder, the world watched the attack. U.S. allies watched in fear. Our enemies watched with glee in hopes of seeing our 245-year-old experiment come to an end. But why?
If you listen, you’ll notice Trump is very careful to use the word “heard” when he speaks of election fraud. Even his tweet claiming Dominion deleted 2.7 million votes was something he’d “heard” on OAN. Trump knows “hearing” things isn’t illegal. In legal terms it’s called hearsay, meaning rumor.
Such careful wording proves Trump knows his claims are baseless and knows the entire election, recounts and court cases were videotaped.
So why take a known baseless lie to such extremes? Was the Jan. 6th attack really about American freedom or his own? Losing executive privilege meant Trump would have to face many costly lawsuits and criminal investigations that are currently underway.
Imagine holding the most esteemed position in the world while simultaneously facing the worst, most disgraceful position-prisoner! Would that be motivation enough? You betcha! It’s why we abide by the law. It’s now time for Trump to do the same thing.
