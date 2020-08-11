Editor:
On a recent trip through the South, we stopped in Selma at the Edmund Pettus bridge, site of the 1965 voting rights march and “Bloody Sunday” protests. The museum at the base of the bridge has exhibits about the civil rights movement including a chilling black and white video of voting rights protesters as they were attacked with billy clubs.
At the head of the march is a slight man in a suit and a trench coat, future U.S. Congressman John Lewis. The film is spellbinding both because of the violence of the police and the somber courage of Lewis and the others.
Lewis, of course, went on to serve for over 30 years with distinction in the U.S. Congress, always insisting we live up to our founding principles of liberty and justice for all.
When viewing that horrific film footage from 1965 and knowing the injuries Lewis and others suffered, all in a patriotic effort to register people to vote, one can only be moved by their courage and sacrifice.
In a televised interview this week when asked about Lewis, President Trump said “I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration.” Case closed.
To my neighbors and friends who continue to admire this president, I ask you to consider what an honorable leader might have said when asked for his impressions of a hero such as Lewis.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
