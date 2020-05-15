Editor:
Toward the end of April, as the U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 virus eclipsed the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam war, President Trump sent out numerous tweets berating TV news personalities Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough, and Brian Williams. He referred to Don Lemon of CNN, for example, as the “dumbest man on television.”
The President’s tweet storm contained no expression of sympathy for the many lives lost or for the courageous health care workers, stores clerks, postal office staff and many others, who are putting themselves at risk to help the rest of us.
Mr. President, we ask that you put away your phone.
We need virus tests, not tweets.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
