Editor:
Only in America can a poor millionaire reality show host become president. (And lose total touch with reality in just four years).
Only in America could El Presidente declare months before the election that he couldn't commit to a peaceful transition of power. (Isn't letting voters choose their leaders the whole point of an election?)
Only in America could a man who has no interest in public service (except his own self interest) become a ruler.
Only in America could a cult leader aspire to be a king.
Only in America could a would-be dictator declare the election a hoax. (Of course, that's only in states where he lost. If he won, then there's no problem. )
Only in America could a pontentate want his Supreme Court to declare him president — even though he lost by seven million votes.
Only in America would a mob leader tell his cultists to use violence as an election tool.
Only in America could a president become a demigod who would consider martial law to stay in power.
Ok, maybe some of these things could happen in third world dictatorships. But, they did happen in America.
Charles Goodman
North Port
