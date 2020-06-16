Editor:
All of these Trump critics sound like young kids that are envious of the kid down the street who is a better student, better looking and a better athlete than they are.
People tend to criticize others out of jealousy. They attempt to put them on a lower level.
They need to read Matthew 7:1-5. It states that you should judge yourself before you judge someone else.
Many of these Trump critics probably don't know that Matthew is in the New Testament of the holy Bible.
Bill Smiley
Punta Gorda
