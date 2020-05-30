Editor:
So, I would like to ask all the Republican haters who continue to trash President Trump and Governor DeSantis at every turn in your newspaper, a question. How effective would Hillary Clinton and Andrew Gillum have been in managing the Covid-19 pandemic in Florida had they been elected?
I am guessing President Trump is probably working an average of 18 hours a day to lead our nation. Hillary Clinton clearly does not, and never had, the capacity to work that hard.
As you saw in the 2016 election, she is barely a 40 hour/week player with only self-serving results. And Mr. Gillum versus Governor DeSantis is also a no-brainer. Just acquaint yourself with Mr. Gillum's recent encounter with the law in Miami Beach. That is all you need to know about his ability to lead you on a day to day basis through a pandemic.
Keith Fryling
North Port
