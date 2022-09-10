The Beast: Donald (6 letters); J. Trump (6 more); and Senior make 666. The Great Prevaricator (GP) of Mar-a-Lago, is adored by evangelicals whose name has become a portmanteau of evil and angels. The backbone of the insurrectionist Republicans, they ignore unambiguous commands of Jesus: “Render unto Caesar,” Matthew 6-5, and others.
Pre-Gingrich Republicans didn’t support the “spend recklessly” policies of GW Bush and the Beast. President Obama reduced the annual deficit. GP, breaking promises, passed a trillion dollars of debt onto our descendants, sacrificed 300,000 jobs in his first three years, and failed to collect Mexico’s share of the Wall. He let millions suffer from COVID. Only “the hoax” delayed either inflation or recession.
The Beast accused Hillary about file handling, but he illegally removed classified documents from D.C. With infantile name-calling, he insults critics, and claimed he was entitled to do whatever he wanted. C’mon Republicans, for once show some integrity and condemn his misbehavior.
“Let’s go Garland, lock him up.”
Gov. DeSantis, another who lashes out at critics, previewed his future plans by recently campaigning in Pennsylvania. Will Ron promote his “I, alone, decide what rights and freedoms you have” as he gallivants all over the country for the next two years running for president?
Please people, in November, make America great by rejecting this evil-based Republican insurgency.
