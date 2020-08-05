Editor:
Trump and the Republican Party are not satisfied with killing over 140,000 American adults, through their lack of any leadership or action to control Covid-19, so they are now going after our children. Trump and DeSantis are forcing schools to reopen by threatening to withhold much needed federal funding. Our children are of no concern to Trump or DeSantis. They only care about their re-election.
Why would we re-elect such total failures? I find the total disregard for American life, as displayed by the Republican Party, a disgrace. This is not how America is supposed to work. All of our top scientists and medical experts advised Trump and the Republican Party on what they needed to do to contain the virus. Trump in his infinite ignorance and lack of caring called it a hoax and the cowardly Republicans fell into step and did what Trump told them to do.
Trump continues to disregard the warnings of our top scientists and health care professionals with regards to sending our children back to school. When they return to school safety measures that are put in place may help, but they will not protect all children or teachers. Some children and teachers will suffer and die while other will carry the virus home and infect family members and friends. All to satisfy Trump's and DeSantis’ sick greed.
Remember those that support Trump and DeSantis must bear their share of the responsibility for their deadly actions.
Dennis Ouellette
Port Charlotte
