Editor:
What is occurring in this country is reminiscent on Nazi Germany. They spread propaganda about the Jews "God's chosen people" incessantly until the majority of the Germans believed Hitler. As a result 6 million Jews were exterminated.
The same thing is happening to our POTUS. The liberals are calling him racist, homophobic, liar and any other derogatory term they can think of incessantly. It occurs in your letters to the editor daily. We didn't hire Trump because he was perfect. There was only one perfect person born, and they crucified Him. We hired him because he wasn't Hillary and he wasn't a politician.
I am now approaching my 82nd birthday. I have never seen such hate and disrespect for the POTUS in my life. Even Clinton the womanizer and Obama the Muslim sympathizer received more respect. I was a Democrat until the peanut farmer, Jimmy Carter, was elected. Then the Democrats moved away from me, I didn't move from them.
When their agenda backed anti-Biblical issues, such as abortion, I switched parties and became Republican.
Robert Palermo
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.