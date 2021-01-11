Editor:
I have been in the Capitol and many of the House and Senate offices on poverty issues and often for drug issues! Wednesday’s activities were treasonable and criminal!
The President bears responsibility for putting denators, House members, staff of both, and his own Vice President in deadly danger! Pipe bombs along with guns were serious issues!
Long ago the 25th Amendment was needed for a very unstable President, but now it is essential. This crazed man is a danger to himself and law abiding citizens. There should have been more police, but those that were there were heroes.
In any event, that amendment needs to be enforced now even for two weeks!
Bill Weightman
North Port
