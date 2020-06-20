Editor:
Now for the rest of the story:
Dec. 30, 2019 Dr. Li Wenliang, who tried to issue first warning about the deadly virus to his fellow medics. Dr. Li Wenliang was told by police to stop making false statements. Dr. Li Wenliang was never heard from again. There have been contradictory reports of his death. News reports: died from the virus.
Jan. 1-15 Only those who came into contact with infected animals could catch the virus no guidance was issued to protect doctors.
Jan. 31 Trump issues travel ban on China. Trump also announces mandatory quarantines and health emergency. The WHO recommended against any travel or trade restrictions. Democrats' speak out against travel ban.
Feb. 6, First U.S. resident dies in Wuhan. Trump never said the person that died was no big deal. This is the problem with Trump haters, they make him out to be a liar, when they listen to fake news. At that time Trump was being told this virus was nothing to be concerned about. What we now know the WHO and China was not being truthful.
Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi walked through San Francisco China town to show it was safe to do so.
The outdated manual had to be rewritten. In true Trump fashion he got to work. By issuing that first travel ban he saved many lives. The Democrats' are not the party of the people, it has become the party that will do anything to get in power, even if it means destroying people in the process.
Sandy Hull
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.