Editor:
What a sad letter to read on Christmas morning from a rabid Trump Derangement Syndrome writer. The first paragraph ended with "He (Trump) has done everything he can to spread this virus to satisfy his own sick mind."
Where is this person? Who is watching this person? Scary to know there is an individual out in the world with such a hideous outlook!
Jan. 21st, first U.S. person diagnosed in Seattle.
Jan. 27th, Trump offers China any help to contain virus.
Jan. 29th, Trump announces U.S. Coronavirus Task Force
Jan. 30th, U.S. has 5 cases, all 5 have recovered, however Trump still suspends entry to U.S. by anyone that's been to China.
Feb. 7th, Trump pledges $100 million to help China contain virus
This is in the first 17 days of the virus being discovered in the U.S. with only 5 cases! Wow. How about China should have locked its borders the minute they knew the virus was out! China is responsible for the Chinavirus!
We have a vaccine in record time under this administration! My gosh, whoever or whatever source you are getting news from, you need to change it.
Connie M. Bogard
North Port
