Editor:
I understand that those of you with "TDS" do not want to believe that Trump did not call the virus a hoax. Here is the transcript of his words:
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs … They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know, we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We’re 15 people (cases of coronavirus infection) in this massive country. And because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that … we’ve lost nobody, and you wonder, the press is in hysteria mode."
Reputable fact-checking institution Snopes rated the claim that Trump called coronavirus a hoax as a mixture of true and false, noting, “Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax."
Stop believing every opinion from "MSDNC" and CNN. When I look at stats from the H1N1 Swine Flu where 61 million people were infected and 12,500 people died we should be grateful that Obama/Biden are not in office.
Tina Rajter
Port Charlotte
