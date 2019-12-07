Editor:
I was disappointed to see you follow fake news CNN and biased New York Time with your headline on Nov. 21, that read Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo. This came from a disgruntled bureaucrat, Sondland, and loose cannon Rudy Giuliani. Sondland (presumed) it came from President Trump, but what Trump really said was buried deep in your article, which was "I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want you to do what's right."
He said leaving that out of his opening statement wasn't intentional, but I, after learning who is Democrat lawyers were, strongly doubt that. I assume you realize that the majority of Charlotte County voters support Donald Trump and you have pissed off more than just me.
The American people elected him to get rid of the corrupt career politicians like Joe Biden and he is trying, but it has been an uphill battle. I would like you to print a correction to this fake headline on the front page and not bury it like you did the truth in the article before I and so many others cancel our subscriptions.
Larry Hughes
Punta Gorda
