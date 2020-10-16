Editor:
When did Donald Trump divide America.
Maybe it started when no Democrats showed up for his inauguration except Clinton and Obama. Then minutes after the inauguration the Washington Post declared the impeachment campaign has started.
Maybe it started when Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's state of the union speech on national TV showing disrespect for the president.
Maybe it was the Russian collusion fiasco that found no collusion.
Maybe it was the negative press by Wolf Blitzer and friends on CNN.
Maybe it was because 90% of the mainstream press is owned by big Democrat donors and they expected Hillary to provide them a return on their investment. They didn't give Hillary those millions because they love her.
Maybe it was because they couldn't stand to lose their power.
Maybe they just wanted to punish Trump and those who voted for him because he won in spite of them.
Well he has fought off all the disrespect and opposition and did the job.
No American is too big to disrespect our president, but some are too small.
Ray Steinwehe
Port Charlotte
