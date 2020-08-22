Editor:

The Post Office? The Post Office? The people who, as long as anyone can remember, have brought you Christmas cards, birthday cards, medications, presents, tax refunds, love letters and your grandchildren's school pictures. Out of business? Privatized? And why?

So that its competitors can raise prices and the stock holdings of our postmaster general can increase in value? So that some poor, elderly sick person has to stand in a long line to vote? So that we cannot have a fair election? The Post Office is a government agency and profit should not be an issue. Does the military make money? Does the Farm Bureau?

The Post Office had no problem until Trump created one as a distraction. Distraction should be his middle name. Distraction from: children in cages, right wing fascist racist thugs, the pandemic, Russian paid bounties, and unemployment. Distraction from trying to end Medicare and Social Security.

But here's the catch. While you were distracted, Trump has gutted: the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Noise Control Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act and about 15 more. And for whose benefit? Certainly not yours, your children's or your grandchildren's. But his cronies in Big Business are jumping for joy with fewer restraints on safety, pollution or the rape of federal parkland. Don't be distracted folks. Don't be fooled. Be smart.

Barbara Deeble

Port Charlotte

