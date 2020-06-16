Editor:
Years ago, I had the honor of sharing the speaker’s platform with Donald Trump at the World Leadership Conference in Malaysia. He was charming and charismatic. I enjoyed his talk about leadership in the real estate business. Perhaps he was a good leader in real estate.
He is not a good leader for our country.
There are many ways to evaluate leaders. But nearly every leader demonstrates these three qualities:
A leader takes responsibility. When things go well, the leader is responsible. When things go wrong, the leader is responsible. Trump takes responsibility when things go well. Some of those things he had nothing to do with, yet he accepts full responsibility and that’s OK. When things go wrong however, “I’m not responsible.”
A leader fixes the problem not the blame. When things go wrong, a leader focuses on only one thing: What will it take to resolve the issue? Certainly it’s understandable that there will be mistakes in tackling the pandemic. However, Trump’s total focus is always on who to blame. “Obama, China, The World Health Organization, our governors.”
A leader leads by example. Most people around our president are obviously told to wear masks. He even suggests we wear masks, but where’s his? A leader walks the talk. Trump’s approach: “Do as I say, not as I do.”
Michael Basch
Englewood
