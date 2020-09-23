Editor:
Veterans and active duty military are patriots who deserve the respect and thanks of our nation. Instead, the President disrespects and ridicules us. At the Aisne-Marne cemetery he called our fallen soldiers losers. He called the 1,800 Marines who died at Belleau Wood “suckers.” On a Memorial Day at General Kelly’s son’s grave, he said, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?
In a 2019 Congressional act required that the POW/MIA flag to be flown every day at the White House. Months later President Trump had it moved out of sight to a remote location.
An election question for veterans and active duty military is who will respect us, who will have our backs, and who will honor and support us and our families? Joseph Biden will have our backs. Donald Trump has turned his back on us. Vote accordingly.
David deCalesta
Nokomis
