Editor:
With Bahrain now following the example of the UAE in signing a peace treaty with Israel, I think President Trump has solved the perpetual problem of the Middle East, an accomplishment that actually dwarfs the incredible economy and the bringing back of so many factory jobs. Together with his program resulting in energy independence, the threat of Islamic terror has abruptly faded, and the whole Middle East seems headed for a brighter future.
In addition, by the end of the Obama/Biden administration, our military was described as being at 1940's levels and short of equipment and ammunition. When WW II started in 1941, our military was ranked number seven in the world. That's how bad it was. We are now number one again, a vitally important fact as we watch the growth of China's military and her threatening actions in the world.
These two accomplishments don't get much mention in the major media, but they are stunning, especially considering the daily harrassments, attempted coups and hoaxes Trump has also had to confront. He has received two nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. Has anyone ever deserved it more?
I understand the anger and opposition from politicians and lobbyists who profit from endless wars and by socialists who hate everything about America, but I don't understand anyone who can't see the connection between the Democrat leadership and the riots and killings going on now. They don't condemn them because it is the work of the militant arm of the Democrat party.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
