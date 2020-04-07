Editor:
It is enlightening to watch the superb job that President Trump is doing in this crisis, and compare that to the whining, sniveling Democrats. Do they really think that Crazy Bernie or Joe (where am I?) Biden could handle this? These morons symbolize the low IQ of the Democratic voter.
Miles Seter
Punta Gorda
