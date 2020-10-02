Editor:
Just listened to both sides of the argument about appointing a new Supreme Court justice, that is the Republican and Democrat sides. Now understand I am talking about the Senate and the House. Both make me sick, as both are trying to politicize the court. Unfortunately they do not have to do so, the court is already politicized. Just look at the divided decisions based on left or right not the law. The one that sticks out most is the decision by Chief Justice Roberts, no conservative, on Obamacare, he declared the “fee” stated in the law was really a tax. Had he read the law and done the legal thing Obamacare would not have become law.
One can say a lot about President Trump but his appointment of justices is not one of the bad things. He is not a politician. He will not reap the benefits of the appointments that politicians will receive. His motivation is the same as it was when he decided to run for President, he cares for the country and the people (yes I believe that).
He saw the loss of jobs, the movement toward socialism, and decided to try to do something to stop it from happening. He is doing what he thinks will stop the anti-American party (the current Democrat party) and I for one hope he succeeds.
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
