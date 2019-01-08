Editor:
The letter writer of “Trump cares only about himself” really must be living in the dark. How could anyone get so many things wrong?
President Trump did go to Iraq and visit our soldiers and isn’t it nice that it was a surprise, so there would be no one waiting to injure our president. You do not announce such a visit in advance so the enemy could be waiting for you. The president's number one job is to keep America safe and the soldiers know what they signed up for when they enlisted.
President Trump did not visit the American cemetery in France due to bad weather that grounded his helicopter. The Secret Service decides when it’s safe to fly Marine One, the president’s helicopter, so I guess you will have to blame the Secret Service for looking out for the safety of our president.
Also for your information: President George W. Bush visited Iraq four times and as President Obama visited Iraq one time.
Anyone kneeling during the American national anthem should leave this country, since they do not have any respect for our flag.
And, about the wall, even Jesus wanted a wall around Jerusalem. He told Nehemiah to work on the wall and today the Vatican has one too.
President Trump’s number one plan has been to put America first and for our safety he will build a wall. Our president deserves respect from all who live in our country.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
