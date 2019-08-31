Editor:
Whether you love him or hate him, Donald Trump will be remembered as the man who pulled back the curtain and exposed the wizard of hate, deception, racism, lying, homophobia, scams, greed and all the vile things we claim are wrong.
That is not who we are as Americans. In fact, the actions of millions of people across this country have proven that the wizard is us.
Harry Thomas
Punta Gorda
