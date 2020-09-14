Editor:

Four years ago, Trump promised this: “We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.” None of that happened. Zip. Nada. Judge leaders by their deeds, not their words.

Trump is chanting “law and order” while making no attempt to end violence; instead, he’s stoking violence. Judge leaders by their deeds, not their words

Ever since he was a presidential candidate, Trump has been promising the American people a “terrific,” “phenomenal” and “fantastic” new health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. It hasn’t happened. Judge leaders by their deeds, not their words.

Please consider printing this letter. Thank you.

Sandi Walker

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments