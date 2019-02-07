Editor:
Why does President Trump call the mainstream media the “ enemy of the American people“? Possibly because they are.
I have never seen such incredible bias, negativity and venomous reporting in my lifetime. They are simply another arm of the Democratic Party.
Look at the coverage of President Obama, who every conservative I’ve ever known thinks was the worst president in our lifetime. The MSM was effusive in their praise and coverage was 95 percent positive. They either kept reporting minimal on scandals in the Obama administration or didn’t report at all on negative stories.
Jump to President Trumps coverage and it’s 95 percent negative no matter what great things he accomplishes and there have been many.
We have to listen to the likes of Chuck Todd, Obama’s right-hand man; Samantha Guthrie, an obvious lefty; and CNN, of the fake news, and MSNBC who have made it their self-appointed job to destroy this president.
It’s hard to survive as a democracy when you have such obvious bias and animosity toward one party. Look at the troop coverage at Christmas. The MSM excoriated him for not visiting the troops then were more caustic in their coverage when he did. The coverage of the Covington High School students was a disgrace as they took the entire incident out of context. Can’t wear a MAGA hat with this media.
This president read the book on “Rules for Radicals" and fights back and calls out the lying, leaking and constant negative attacks by the media. This is the only person conservatives have ever seen fighting back against a media that can say anything and never have to answer for their incredible distortions, lies and bias.
Norm Davidson
Port Charlotte
