Editor:
We the people have been wondering exactly what the flotilla of boats for Trump in our lakes and harbors are celebrating. There has been consternation, not only in America but from messages in other countries. As you know news travels fast these days.
Frankly, pictures in various newspapers of champagne parties, people dancing with women in bikinis and men showing their affluent stomach bulges in an extremely happy mood, is in very poor taste with the situation in the country at present. We are sure that there should not be a celebration for anyone overseeing this carnage with 185,000 people dead from COVID-19 and still counting, plus all their grieving relatives. Not to mention those who have been sick from this virus.
At the same time people have lost their livelihoods, uncertain when they will be back to some type of economic normalcy. There are also numerous racial protests taking place throughout the country. On top of this there is a deficit of $3.7 trillion in our government coffers, the likes of which has never been seen before.
One would imagine someone in the planning of these Trump flotillas out of respect for the dead and dying, would have the sense to stop this fiasco before it began. Granted racial protests might not trouble the boat party crowd, neither obviously does the deficit. However, fellow Americans are dead in large numbers, with many unemployed and struggling to survive. There is nothing to celebrate.
Barbara Miles
North Port
