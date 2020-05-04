Editor:
Here we are in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed 30,000-plus lives as of April 22. The president of the United States believes he knows better than any scientist about when and how to reopen the economy. What else except watching cable news does he do in his spare executive time?
• How about insisting that his name appear on all stimulus checks? Really?
• How about criticizing medical professionals by saying they're spewing fake news. He knows better.
• How about him trying to rewrite the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. Really, seriously?
I wonder how his supporters interpret this. It's appaling to me that 45% of voters out there have drunk the Trump juice. I can't believe that 45% of people will always do what he says. It's a German mentality. Follow the leader.
I have a proposal for those Trump people. Should the economy prematurely open, the Trump voters of 2016 should be the ones who automatically go back to work in all public/private buildings. If 45% of you voted for the president that should be a no-brainer. The leader says it's save to go back.
I'd like to see a poll of the 45% that would go back. You all would say yes to appease the leader, but you wouldn't do it. You're fakers just like the leader.
Samuel S. Geller
Punta Gorda
