It is difficult to understand the Trump constituency. Essentially, the loyalty may be explained by America’s addiction to entertainment and reality TV. To some, the Donald is amusing to watch, and we are left wondering what outrageous thing he is going to do or say today.
Trump appeals to individuals who are easily misinformed, who will not question his outlandish behavior, and are willing to accept what he says. It does not need to be accurate, if he says it, it must be true. Researchers have analyzed Trump’s speeches and found he uses smaller words and short sentences, and has the general vocabulary of a child in the third grade. Can this be why he appeals to his core base?
I believe having border security with a reasonable immigration policy, that treats people with human decency and does not separate families and cage children. I don’t agree with a president who is racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic. Having a president calling illegal immigrants murderers, rapists and drug dealers is wrong. Trump called undocumented immigrants “animals” just as Adolf Hitler called Jewish people “animals”. Trump followers think the press is the enemy of the people which is damaging to our democracy. Without a free press we are not a free society.
I believe in gun registration, red flag laws, affordable health care, a clean environment, affordable college and having all people treated fairly and with dignity. I have always been proud to be an American, but Trump has taken that from me.
Linda Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
