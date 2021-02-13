Editor:
There was a “Save America” Trump rally on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. President Trump told his followers what he wanted them to do. He told them to stop the congressional procedures to certify of the election of Joe Biden as the next president.
He ended the rally by telling his followers he would see them at the Capitol, as he would be with them.
Instead he went inside the White House and watched on TV. He didn’t show up at the insurrection.
I’m sure most Trump followers thought if they were charged with any crimes, Trump would use the powers of the President and pardon them — as he would still be President for 13 more days. They beat a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher. Four other people were killed in the attack on the Capitol. The insurrection failed to stop the certification of the election. Therefore Trump sees them as losers and didn’t pardon any of them.
It’s like planing a crime together and then get double crossed. They are on their own.
Have you ever noticed the wake of destruction Trump leaves behind?
Robert Moran
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.