Editor:
Dear Republicans: If President Trump is re-elected, restoring sanity and civil discourse may not be options. The republic and the Republican Party will be forever altered, as you must know.
You know this, too: Joe Biden would be a better choice for the country at this moment.
You may disagree with many of his policies, but you know, unlike the current occupant of the White House, he would respect the Constitution, the Rule of Law, simple human decency and the norms that have kept our experiment in self-governance alive.
So why not band together, vote for Biden, and help save your country and your party? The president has left you no other honorable choice.
With Trump, everything is measured in terms of money and markets, including the deadly pandemic. While only a small minority believe freedom includes the right to endanger other people’s lives by not wearing a mask, that minority has big influence with the Republican Party.
Vote Trump out and rescue the country and your party.
We are not up against each other. We are all up against the pandemic and Mother Nature. The president chooses the stock market and himself. The Democratic Party chooses the country and you.
William Tucker
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.