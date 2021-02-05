Editor:
Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Democratic Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was tried in a Democratic city, in a Democratic county by a jury of his peers selected from a Democratic city and Democratic county. He was found guilty by this jury of his peers for assaulting an officer, racketeering, tax evasion, extortion and mail fraud and sentenced to 28 years in federal prison. There is no parole from federal prison. He was serving his term in Federal Correctional Institution, Oakdale in Oakdale, Louisiana when his sentence was commuted by then POTUS Trump after serving seven years
It is interesting that neither the Republican Party nor Democratic Party have commented on Kilpatrick’s prison sentence commutation. The Detroit News is the one media outlet to question Kilpatrick’s sentence commutation in an editorial published on Tuesday, January 20. (Google it to see their position.) It is noteworthy that the U.S. Attorney’s office for Southeast Michigan opposed the commutation of Kilpatrick’s sentence.
One cannot blame Kilpatrick for requesting that his sentence be commuted. Twenty-eight years is a long time to serve with no chance for parole. The question is with what rational did Trump commute Kilpatrick’s prison sentence and that of countless drug dealers? Conservatives, is this the person you want to lead your party?
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
