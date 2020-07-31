Editor:
We now know the impeachment was based on rumors and lies from a made-up dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign. Before the pandemic, we had a great economy with the lowest Black, hispanic, and female unemployment in our history, with middle class incomes rising the quickest. Trump got Europe to honor commitments paying for NATO, put an end to unfair trade deals that moved American jobs overseas, stopped the invasion on the southern border, got prison reform, and is moving to stop China from continued stealing of intellectual property. All issues prior presidents didn’t address.
Meanwhile Biden has been around for 40-plus years and been on the wrong side of every major issue. He even encouraged Obama to not kill Bin Laden. On his first run for president, he was forced to drop out for lying about his academic background. He plagiarized speeches.
As VP, he bragged to reporters how he gave the Ukraine president 24 hours to fire the prosecutor investigating the Ukraine oil company that was paying Hunter, or he would leave the country and withhold $2B in aid. Another trip Hunter made on Air Force 2 was to China where he was given $1.5B to invest.
Hunter had no experience on energy or investing. Can you imagine the uproar if Don Jr. went with his dad on Air Force 1 and got billion dollar deals from China or Russia?
The choice is an effective Trump, or Biden, the corrupt, self profiting, career politician.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
