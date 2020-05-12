Editor:
As the Trump presidency comes to an end, it is worth evaluating his performance.
Leadership (F): His lies, vulgarity, divisiveness, and failure to accept responsibility while blaming others are attributes opposite of true leadership. His work ethics are the worst of any president unless you consider political rallies and golfing to be work.
Economy (D): The Ryan (Mr. Tea Party)/McConnell stimulus package made the wealthy (stock market) richer while adding trillions to the national debt. The Ryan/McConnell deficit funded stimulus failed to improve on the GDP and job growth that Obama created in his second term. The policy change from free trade to fair trade was good, but erratic and unfocused negotiations caused more damage than good.
National Security (D): He alienated our allies, praised dictators (some he loves), ended nuclear ban agreement with Iran, and failed to slow the North. Korea nuclear program. He abandoned our Kurd allies under pressure from Putin and Erdogan. His border wall policy is a total failure to address the real issues with illegal immigration.
Healthcare (F): He gutted the Affordable Care Act but offered no alternative. His handling of the coronavirus epidemic was horrible, worst in world. His travel bans were too late and weak. He failed to grasp need for PPE and testing.
Environment (F): Total ignorance. Gutted prior work, pushed expansion of costly coal.
Infrastructure (F): Lots of talk, absolutely nothing done.
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
