A couple of recent letter writers have complained about hatred of Trump. I agree that hatred should not be tolerated.

That also applies to a political party that has shown hatred for immigrants and gays. This president also displays hatred for the press, the CIA and FBI. He also hates the part of our constitution that guarantees a free press. He shows hatred for any person who is not one of his Toadies. It looks like the Democrats are not the only POH (party of hate).

John Schortemeyer

Port Charlotte

