Editor:
Remember the Titanic? A large ship that was slowly moved by tug boats from an English harbor into the Atlantic sailing to New York. It's actually a metaphor for the U.S. economy.
In 2008, the U.S. was in a deep recession and Barak Obama and Joe Biden took control of the Titanic. The tug boats were the bank and automobile industry bailouts. When the Titanic was safely at sea, Captain Obama and Executive Officer Biden instituted rules and regulations as the ship picked up speed. The stock market rose and jobs were created.
When Obama and Biden's shift ended, Donald Trump took over. He cut the regulations and lowered taxes for the rich. By removing the American posted at the China CDC and closing the White House pandemic committee, he dismantled the radar.
The Trump Titanic then struck the COVID iceberg. Water gushed into the NY deck. People died.
Another ship nearby with Captain Pelosi offered aid. Titanic chief engineer, Mitch McConnell, accepted the aid. But the patch failed and the Florida, Texas and Arizona decks filled up. More people died.
Captain Pelosi's ship offered more aid but engineer McConnell said not now. Captain Trump said we don't want help from that woman! Forget the dead! The stock market is up!
Now the decks filled with school kids and college students are threatened. Trump claims the kids have gills so they'll be fine.
The Titanic is sinking!
By the way, the stock market is up!
William Schlanger
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.