On 11/3/20, America could have celebrated its most prosperous period since VJ Day 1945; had it not been for Chinese Communist Party infecting our country with the China virus.
Before Covid, we had the lowest unemployment in nearly 50 years, all segments of hard-working Americans were receiving raises well in excess of inflation, gasoline was under $2 per gallon, our Southern border was under control and no average, intelligent, American voters could possibly consider voting out the incumbent, who had shown his predecessor he didn’t need a magic wand to turn America around for all its citizens.
But Biden took office and in his Trump hating, temper tantrum, destroyed the successes of the Trump administration (energy independence, military preparedness, border security, confronting the Chinese Communist Party, Russia, Iran and NATO, just to name a few) and today is alienating all of our allies by his mismanagement and abandonment in Afghanistan.
Trump was against the military industrial complex (Dems, RINOs, senior military, lobbyists et.al.) who were funded by and for never ending wars.
Trump was committed to the rational, safe withdrawal of all Americans, both civilian and military. He had a plan with contingencies, something Biden and his “experts” could not/would not execute and now the worst possible outcome for Americans in Afghanistan and eventually Americans everywhere; as the Taliban will export their terror to our shores, through Biden’s open-door policies.
Trump’s America First policies were a resounding success.
Biden/Soros Marxist Socialists are destroying our constitutional republic!
