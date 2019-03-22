Editor:
I am extremely disappointed with Marco Rubio over his vote against President Trump's emergency declaration. He based his vote, he says, on protection of the constitutional rights of Congress. I get that.
The trouble is, Congress failed to do its job. They denied us border protection over and over. Had they actually acted like adults we wouldn't be facing the mess we now have at the border. Protecting the homeland is in the hands of the federal government. The president has been left no other options because of the total gridlock in Congress.
This isn't just about immigrants. It is about gangs, drugs, disease, human trafficking, crime and the sapping of our resources. And anyone following the history of this issue can plainly see that congressional leaders supported a border wall before Trump became president.
I would say to Sen. Rubio, when Congress gets its act together and actually does some productive work, the president won't be forced to wield his veto power. Americans of all stripes would appreciate it.
Jennie Veary
Englewood
