Editor:
Twenty-five percent of voters nationwide mailed their ballots in 2016 and 2018. Seventy-six percent are eligible to vote by mail in 2020. Eighty million ballots could be cast by mail in 2020 — more than double the number in 2016.
President Trump sees your voting by mail, as fraught with fraud. He proposes less mail delivery to your home and eliminating voting by mail entirely. What is Trump playing at when the public and Congress support voting by mail?
DeJoy in Trump's administration is taking measures to delay mail delivery. He removed more than 600 high-speed mail sorting machines, thereby elevating Trump's joy that mailed ballots may not reach election offices on time. Under protest, Post Master General DeJoy said he would roll back changes he made and reinstate overtime hours, roll back service reductions, halt the removal of sorting machines and re-install collection boxes. Yet 95% of the mail sorting machines have already been removed.
DeJoy has no intention of replacing them or effectively rolling back his changes, in spite of the Postal Service having sent a letter to 46 states, warning that the service might not meet the state's deadlines for requesting and casting mail in ballots.
Donald Trump isn't playing at anything, he is dead serious about eliminating postal services to subvert your vote and manipulate the Nov. 3 election.
Thalia St. Lewis
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.