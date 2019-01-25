Editor:
Why in the world is America putting up with this person who has shut down the country? Donald J. Trump has no governmental experience, no military service, no record of having done anything for anyone except himself. He admitted to having gotten a financial start with a million dollar loan from his rich daddy. But actually he has received something like $6.7 million from his father.
It's impossible to condone the language used by a congresswoman who said, "impeach the M....," but her message came through. This is not a person who'll "make America great again," it's a person who shouldn't be where American voters put him.
What, Trump fans, do you expect for America under this person?
Dwight Tracy
Port Charlotte
