• 1/10/2017 — Dr. Fauci warned of the likelihood of a surprise outbreak of a serious disease.
• 1/13/2017 — Obama team briefed a Trump team on the likelihood of a pandemic and left a detailed response plan.
• 2/13/2018 — DNI’s Worldwide Threat Assessment: increased disease outbreaks probably would continue, including a potential severe global health emergency involving a novel strain of a virulent molecule.
Trump’s responses: Cut U.S. public health staff operating inside China from 47 in 2017 to 14 by 2019; disbanded the Pandemic Response Team; allowed the ventilators maintenance contract to lapse; ignored the shortage of PPE in the strategic stockpile.
• 12/31/2019 — CDC first learned of a cluster of cases in China.
• 1/28/2020 — National Security Advisor O’Brien warned Trump, “This is going to be the roughest thing you face.”
• 1/29/2020 — Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro predicted hundreds of thousands of deaths from coronavirus.
• 1/31/2020 — Trump blocked entry from China, but 40,000 people got through.
• 2/7/2020 — Trump told Bob Woodward that the virus is airborne and “deadly stuff.”
• 2/23/2020 — Navarro warned of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic” infecting 100 million and killing 1.2 million Americans.
Over weeks, several classified briefings took place. Trump did precious little. Americans died.
From February to now, Trump has downplayed and lied about the coronavirus over 130 times; demeaned people who wear masks and encouraged close quarters at his rallies; ridiculed expert recommendations; touted dangerous and/or useless “cures”; pressured regulators to approve them.
Trump has the blood of thousands of Americans on his hands. He should be charged with crimes against humanity.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
